Former Central Texas teacher sentenced 10 years for sexually abusing student

A former Central Teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Brazos County jury on Wednesday.

Gregory Stanley, a College Station High School theater arts teacher, was found guilty after he invited a student to his home at 1 a.m. to "discuss the upcoming school year," and sexually assaulted the male student despite being asked to stop on several occasions.

"While there, Stanley provided him with alcohol," said the Brazos County District Attorney's office. "After that, Stanley began to give the student a massage. The victim’s requests for him to stop were ignored."

The victim was able to distract Stanley and flee to his home, where he later contacted the police. Stanley was placed on leave through College Station ISD that same day and later resigned, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's office.

Stanley has previously taught theater at Klein, Temple, and Magnolia High School - among other locations.

Jurors heard from a former student from Magnolia High School who was also sexually assaulted at Stanley's home.

"The victim had reached out to CSPD anonymously in June," said the Brazos County DA. "After Stanley was arrested, he again reached out to CSPD and identified himself."

Additionally, a Corsicana High School student who met Stanley at a theater camp in 2015 claimed to be hugged and kissed inappropriately.