First charter bus of immigrants arrive in D.C. from Texas-Mexico border

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the arrival of undocumented immigrants in Washington, D.C.

The governor's office said the passengers were dropped off between Union Station and the U.S. Capitol, according to a news release. An additional bus is en route to the same destination, according to a news release.

Abbott had said in a previous announcement the actions were in response to the ending of Title 42. Title 42 is a policy that pauses immigration during a public health crisis, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The policy was enacted due to the increasing rates of COVID-19 at the time and was revoked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 1.

Abbott's previous announcement prompted backlash from both his colleagues and opponents, including the ACLU of Texas. The state's ACLU released a statement condemning Abbott's strategy.

The negative response from many led to Abbott clarifying the relocation to D.C. would be completely voluntary.

Abbott's administration said the passengers were citizens from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

According to the Annual Flow Report released by the Department of Homeland Security, most immigrants who are granted asylum are typically comprised of Venezuelans, Cubans, and Nicaraguans fleeing persecution or harmful and dangerous environments.

While it is legal to claim asylum at all ports of entry, including at the Texas-Mexico border, refugee status is not guaranteed and could be possibly denied, the Bipartisan Policy Organization explained.