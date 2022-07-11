Firefighters expected to work through excessive heat on Hardcastle Fire all week

Around 70 firefighters are still tackling the Hardcastle Fire near Walnut Springs on Monday and they are expected to work all through this week.

The fire is 540 acres and is 70 percent contained at this time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service; as "work on containment lines is slowly progressing."

"As we move into another hot dry week, we can't emphasize enough how careful we must all be regarding wildfires!" said the Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management. "Other than the few areas that received showers on Saturday, our county is a powder-dry tenderbox!"

Over the weekend, lightning strikes caused three separate fires in the county that were extinguished by firefighters.

"As a result of numerous witnessed strikes across the county, we’ve been offered and accepted a specialized flight to detect possible lightning strike hot spots," said the sheriff's office. "These hot spots can remain hidden for days before erupting into a major fire…just like the Hardcastle fire did."