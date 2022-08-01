Watch Now
Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire

Courtesy of Taylor Smith
Taylor Smith with the Hico Volunteer Fire Department was just one of many firefighters "putting his life on the line" while working the massive Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County, according to his wife Shea Smith. Smith shared this photo on July 18.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 01, 2022
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP)  — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas.

The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire.

The team is attacking hotspots and occasional flare-ups. An aerial dump suppressed one flare-up within the containment perimeter Sunday.

Fire conditions remained explosive in the area with extreme drought combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

