Taylor Smith with the Hico Volunteer Fire Department is just one of many firefighters in Somervell County "putting his life on the line," according to Shea Smith.

Smith was on the active scene on Monday, in a video shared with 25 News crews can be heard asking for additional assistance on the scanner.

The Chalk Mountain Fire southwest of Glen Rose is so intense that the smoke plume is creating a thunderstorm, according to the Texas Storm Chasers.

"When the plume collapses this evening, there may be strong and erratic winds near the fire," said Texas Storm Chasers. "It takes extreme fire behavior to produce such a PyroCU."

The fire is 1000 acres and is zero percent contained at this time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

A significant risk for wildfires may continue through Wednesday across much of Texas, said Texas Storm Chasers.

The Somervell County Fire Department said numerous agencies are assisting with the fire along with the Texas Forest Service.

"Please be aware of emergency vehicles in the area and please stay off the roads and out of the way as they fight this fire," said the fire department in a post-Monday evening.