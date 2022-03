TOLAR, Texas — A large grass fire near Fort Worth has left a firefighter hospitalized with burns, said officials.

Earlier this afternoon firefighters were dispatched between Tolar and Bluffdale on reports of "an extremely large grass fire," according to the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighter was injured while attending to the flames.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Commuters were asked to avoid the area of 377.