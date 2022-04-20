Watch
Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; students injured

Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 20, 2022
Three people were injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at a residence hall at a Texas university, officials said.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for.

One student jumped from the third floor and suffered a leg injury, firefighters said.

Fire officials told Houston TV station KTRK that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

