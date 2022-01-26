FBI searching for armed suspect dubbed “Granddaddy Bandit” who struck two Houston banks

The FBI is searching for the armed suspect dubbed the “Granddaddy Bandit” who struck two Houston banks on Friday, Jan. 21.

The “Granddaddy Bandit” is described as a man that is in his mid to late 50s or early 60s, approximately 5’9” or 6’0” tall, with a medium to heavyset build. The suspect struck two Houston banks, approached the teller counter with a concealed handgun, and demanded cash.

#WANTED Can you help the FBI Violent Crime Task Force find the "Granddaddy Bandit" who hit 2 Houston banks on 1/21/22?

Suspect is a white male, late 50’s - early 60’s, approx. 6’ tall. Drove black Ford F-150.

☎️ Call 713-222-TIPS or 713-693-5000 w/info. $5000 Reward. #HOUnews

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, the “Granddaddy Bandit” carried a black backpack into the Chase Bank located at 12017 Northwest Freeway," said the FBI. "The teller did not have access to money and the suspect left empty-handed."

According to a press release, was last seen driving a black Ford F-150 single cab pickup truck. He is described wearing a black baseball-style cap with a Texas Tech University logo, a black or dark color long sleeve shirt, a COVID face mask, and dark pants.

"Next, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the same man is believed to have entered the Capital One Bank, located at 1520 Studemont," said the release. "The suspect displayed a handgun that was concealed in his backpack. After the teller complied, the “Grandaddy Bandit” ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information can call (713) 222-8477.