FBI says 3 minors located in Houston area through nationwide sex trafficking operation

On Monday the FBI announced it located over 80 children in a nationwide sex trafficking operation with 3 victims found in the Houston area.

The average age of the victims found through “Operation Cross Country," was 15.5 with the youngest victim being 11 years old, according to the FBI.

In addition to the 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking, agents located 37 actively missing children in the nationwide campaign. The agency said 85 suspects were identified or arrested with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.

"Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”

Around 200 federal, state, and local agencies partnered with the FBI on Operation Cross Country, according to the announcement.

"They encountered both child victims of sex trafficking and adults who were being trafficked against their will," said the FBI.

The FBI said 141 adult victims were located in the operation as well.

“With the advent of social media, access to mobile devices and technology ... they’re out there in the neighborhoods not being monitored,” said Sam, a special agent who leads the Chattanooga office’s crimes against children investigations.

And we don’t know if they’re going to have access to these communication devices to continue to exploit children online or have inappropriate physical contact with children.”