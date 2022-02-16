FBI: Louisiana drug dealer pulled over, arrested in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on drug and firearm charges, said officials.

Travis Demois Wilson was given a 262-month sentence for drug possession and 60 months for firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Upon completing his sentence, Wilson will be placed on an immediate five-year supervised release.

Wilson had driven from Louisana to Houston to purchase meth and pick up a Sturm Ruger pistol, said officials.

The drug deal had been set up using a connection he had with a Houston area pawnshop.

However, law enforcement had been monitoring the shop and recorded him on tape setting up the deal.

Upon leaving the shop, Wilson was arrested following a traffic stop, at which time, both drugs and a firearm were discovered in his personal bag.

During the trial, Wilson attempted to convince the jury the meth had belonged to someone else and that he was not in town to buy any drugs.

The jury did not believe his claims and found him guilty as charged.

Wilson is currently in custody and is pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that has yet to be determined.