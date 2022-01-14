Watch
FBI, Houston police create website to upload photos, videos of deadly Astroworld festival

Robert Bumsted/AP
Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 14, 2022
The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Houston Police Department are partnering for a website that will allow the public to upload pictures and videos taken during the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 of 2021.

Houston police made the announcement Friday, saying the website was created, "to ensure we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation."

The police department said it is working with the FBI for additional technical assistance, to review footage from the festival in which 10 people, ages 9 to 27, were killed.

Houston police said they are specifically looking for photos and videos of the main venue area where the deadly surge occurred from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The website to upload the videos and videos is fbi.gov/astroworld.

Over 300 people were injured during the deadly festival, and eight of the 10 people deceased were pronounced dead the night of the concert.

The youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount died from his injuries after being trampled at the festival.

