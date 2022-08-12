FBI asking for help in locating suspects of Navasota bank robbery

The FBI is asking for help in locating the men who robbed a PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago.

The bank located at 603 East Washington Avenue was robbed on November 2. Authorities said the "masked, armed duo" are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

"They escaped in a black 2009 Honda Accord," said the FBI in a post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.