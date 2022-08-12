Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

FBI asking for help in locating suspects of Navasota bank robbery

FZ42OwTaQAUbV6E.jfif
Houston FBI
FZ42OwTaQAUbV6E.jfif
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 20:30:45-04

The FBI is asking for help in locating the men who robbed a PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago.

The bank located at 603 East Washington Avenue was robbed on November 2. Authorities said the "masked, armed duo" are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

"They escaped in a black 2009 Honda Accord," said the FBI in a post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019