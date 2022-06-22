Fatal crash after Texas teen steal vehicle

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police reported a fatal crash involving teenagers occurred early Wednesday.

Authorities say two 13-year-old males, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male were involved in a joyride around 3 a.m. when it first crashed by the 1300 block of Ross Avenue according to the vehicle's Bosch system. Authorities report the responding officers were unable to locate the vehicle at that location.

The 15-year-old passenger and the late 13-year-old passenger were believed to be runaways.

The teenagers are alleged to have stolen a 2018 Audi S5 coupe with the driver being one of the 13-year-olds.

Around 3:40 a.m., a parent contacted police saying their son and others were live-streaming on social media in a stolen vehicle, presumably the Audi. Authorities say they believed the teenagers were traveling towards Dallas.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., the owner of the stolen Audi contacted police informing them his vehicle was missing from his residence in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue.

Some minutes later, authorities say the Callahan County Sheriff's Department reported a theft at a convenience store in Clyde and believe the teenagers were involved in said theft. The Audi is believed to have been traveling westbound to Abilene.

Authorities say around 10 minutes later, the vehicle was discovered at the north side of a hotel near Hwy 351 and I-20 when it crashed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle.

One of the officers at the scene attempted to stop the stolen Audi with its activated emergency lights. The 13-year-old driver failed to yield and fled westbound towards Ambler Avenue of Hwy 351, where it was reportedly last seen. The officers did not pursue the vehicle, according to authorities.

Two minutes later at 4:09 a.m., the vehicle was involved in a major accident at the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Boulevard. Traveling at a high rate of speed, the Audi crashed a traffic pole, ejecting the non-driving 13-year-old from the vehicle. The 13-year-old was reported deceased after being transferred to a hospital.

MetroCare and the officers were nearby and provided aid, extracted the teenagers from the vehicle, and fire suppression.

The status of the remaining three teenagers was not disclosed.

Authorities report the 13-year-old driver of the stolen Audi is facing multiple felony charges, and that more charges may come following the ongoing investigation.

Abilene police urge those with information to contact their department's investigation bureau at (325)-676-6610.