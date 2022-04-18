Family raising money for San Antonio grandmother following assault, carjacking

A Texas grandmother is recovering after a carjacking left her badly bruised with no vehicle after the suspect fatally crashed on an interstate.

According to San Antonio police, the incident began around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, when Shirlene Hernandez, 72, stopped at a Shell station in San Antonio on her way to work.

Earlier, the suspect in the carjacking had left the Texas Vista Medical Center, located at 7400 Barlite Boulevard, according to police.

"The man who took her car hit her with the door, badly bruising her face," said Hernandez's grandaughter, Helen Garcia. "The man wrecked her car and totaled it, leaving her without a way to get to work or appointments."

Hernandez's granddaughter, Garcia, created a GoFundMe page to help buy a replacement vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, more than three hundred people have made donations and tripled the initial goal of $5,000.

"Any donation helps get her back on her feet and is greatly appreciated," said Garcia.

