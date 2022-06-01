False active shooting threat made to Texas school: Police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi reported Wednesday afternoon a call was received about an active shooter situation occurring at a local elementary school.

Police quickly responded to West Oso Elementary where the shooting was believed to be taking place. Upon arrival, officers said they determined there was no active shooting and were potentially misled.

Police said they involved MetroCom personnel to discover an address tied to the caller.

Officers arrived at the area of 4200 Dryer Circle, according to police.

A 57-year-old female at the Dryer Circle area was arrested for terroristic threats, police report.

Authorities said in a statement that they take threats seriously and charges will be filed "to the fullest extent" against those who create hoaxes.

This comes after a series of threats and hoaxes being made to multiple schools throughout the state after the Uvalde tragedy.