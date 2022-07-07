Houses in Bosque County are being threatened by the Hard Castle Fire as shifting winds have caused extreme fire conditions.

Homes that may be threatened are being notified in person by troopers and deputies, according to the Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management.

"Houses along the east side of FM144 south of Walnut Springs, as well as houses south of FM927 east of Walnut Springs are currently being evacuated," said the Texas A&M Forest Service. "Walnut Springs is under for evacuation orders."

Ground crews and aircraft have been continually working to contain the Hard Castle Fire, according to the office of emergency management.

"Occasionally a flare up erupts but it’s quickly addressed by the air resources backed by ground units," said the office in a previous update around 2 p.m.