Explosion at Texas church; 1 hospitalized

HOSTYN, Texas — Authorities report a church in Fayette County suffered an explosion early Thursday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Fayette County dispatchers received a call about an explosion at the Queen of Holy Mary Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn. Authorities say an elderly female was in the vicinity of the blast zone.

The elderly female reportedly suffered burned and was immediately transported to Dell-Seton Hospital in Austin by Fayette County paramedics.

Various fire departments responded to the scene, including the LaGrange, Schulenburg, Muldoon, and Fayetteville Fire Departments.

Authorities say the explosion is believed to be from a gas leak but say multiple agencies have been contacted to help assist in the investigation to rule out possible foul play.

The condition of the female is currently unknown at this time.