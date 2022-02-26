EXCLUSIVE: 'Newsy' reporter in Poland shares journey out of Ukraine

WACO, Texas — 'Newsy' reporter Jason Bellini has been a journalist for the last 25 years, but it's his current assignment that's been unlike any other.

"I mean it's just so monumental what's happening," he told 25 News via Zoom. "One of the biggest stories of our lifetime if you think about it."

He spent the last two weeks in eastern Europe following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I'm working like a dog, you know," Bellini said. "It's 16 hour days, really, but that's what you sign up for when you do this kind of thing."

Bellini stayed in Lviv, Ukraine until the recent Russian attack, then he made his way to Poland with hundreds of other refugees.

"People are getting out of there," he said. "Once it really dawned on people that we're being invaded and we don't know when the power is going to go out and we can't be confident of anything anymore."

Ukrainian men are not able to leave the country in case they are needed to fight, but women and children spent the last few days making their way to safety.

"Some of these folks they walked on foot," Bellini said. "They took a taxi to the border than from there they had to work 9 kilometers, like 5 or 6 miles. They had to walk that length just to get to the border to cross over."

Now he will work closely with those refugees to share their stories during this difficult time as the viewers continue to watch on from the United States.