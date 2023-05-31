ERCOT launches new notification system, expects high demand this summer

As ERCOT prepares for potential record energy demand this summer, it unveiled a new campaign on Wednesday to improve communication about grid conditions.

Per ERCOT, current forecasts show demand this summer could potentially reach upwards of 83,000 MW.

Power usage in the state set a record last July when it surpassed 80,000 MW.

Pablo Vegas, President and CEO of the council, announced the new 'Texas Advisory and Notification System', or TXANS, during a press conference on Wednesday.

The system is designed as a "communications tool that delivers clear and reliable information on ERCOT grid conditions," according to ERCOT.

TXANS establishes four grid condition levels, beginning with normal grid conditions in which no action is needed.

The second level is the 'ERCOT Weather Watch', an alert to Texans days ahead of potential high demand because of weather conditions.

The third is a voluntary conservation notice, in which ERCOT will ask residents and government agencies to voluntarily conserve power in case of a high demand forecast and low energy supply.

The highest level is the 'Energey Emergency Alert' in which ERCOT will take specific action to meet demand, which could include controlled outages.

Vegas explained demand on the grid continues to grow at an "incredible pace" as the state sees more population and economic growth, but assured that the organization believes it has the resources to keep up.

"We don't expect a lot of conservation notices at this point," Vegas said of this summer.

The new system is a part of ERCOT's push to improve transparency. Vegas took over as CEO in 2022 after the previous CEO was fired following the 2021 winter storm.

"ERCOT remains committed to keeping all Texans informed," Vegas said.

"I believe that if we all work together, we can continue to move forward in a positive form to keep all stakeholders engaged and informed about grid conditions."

The TXANS website is now live. The site can be used to check current conditions and to sign up for alerts from ERCOT.