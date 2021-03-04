ERCOT Board of Directors moves to terminate president and CEO Bill Magness

The ERCOT Board of Directors has moved to terminate ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

On Wednesday evening, the board directed the corporate secretary to exercise the 60 days' termination notice to Magness.

In a statement, ERCOT said Magness will continue to serve as president and CEO during the transition period.

The group is "expected to begin an immediate search" for someone to fill the president and CEO role.

ERCOT and its leadership have been under fire since a majority of the state was left in the dark during the 2021 winter storm.

Six ERCOT board members resigned last week due to the incident. In her final meeting, the director of the board acknowledged the “pain and suffering” that millions of Texans experienced during prolonged power outages, according to the Texas Tribune.

Full statement: