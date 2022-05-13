ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity after 6 plants go offline

On Friday Gov. Abbott met with members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCTX) to discuss electricity concerns in the state.

Met with @PUCTX & @ERCOT_ISO in the Governor’s office today.



We continue to work closely to ensure Texas’ power grid remains reliable & meets the needs of Texans. pic.twitter.com/QpkfTzmkun — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 13, 2022

Earlier on Friday, six separate power generation facilities in the state went offline causing the loss of nearly 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

Interim CEO Brad Jones stated ERCOT is working closely with other aspects of the power industry to ensure electricity can be provided to all consumers, noting the increasing heat.

All power has been restored with operations running normally.

James said he is asking all consumers to limit and conserve energy whenever possible and provided tips on doing so.

Use of appliances such as dishwashers, washers, and dryers should be avoided during the peak times of 3-8 p.m. during the weekend.

He also stated consumers should set their thermostat to at least 78 degrees or more.

ERCOT serves over 26 million consumers in Texas and handles around 90 percent of the electric load of Texas with electric grids connecting over 52,700 miles.

Those with questions can contact PUCTX's hotline at (888)-782-8477 for consumer assistance.