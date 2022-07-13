ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power again this Wednesday afternoon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is warning customers to conserve energy this Wednesday afternoon.

Under an official Conservation Appeal, ERCOT is once again asking Texans and Texas businesses to conserve energy from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, at this time, no system-wide outages are expected to occur.

ERCOT has since re-affirmed that this potential reserve capacity shortage is applicable to only said time range.

Officials are accrediting record-high heat for this high electric demand.

These conservation notifications are typically issued when projected reserves are believed to fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more, ERCOT said.

This is the second time this week ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power to preserve the grid.