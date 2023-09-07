Energy conservation critical after ERCOT initiates Energy Emergency Alert Level 2

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT has moved into Emergency Operations, and has issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert to maintain reliability of the grid.

ERCOT issued a conversation appeal on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

At this time, there are no power outages associated with the power grid.

ERCOT will continue to monitor conditions and deploy all available tools if necessary.

"ERCOT continues to request Texans to conserve electricity use," ERCOT said.

"When reserves on the system get low, ERCOT begins emergency operations using three levels of Energy Emergency Alerts (EEAs). These levels provide access to additional power sources only available during emergency conditions to protect the reliability of the electric system."

An EEA 2 is issued when operating reserves have dropped below 1,750 MWs are not expected recover within 30 minutes — controlled outages have not been requested at this time, however could become necessary if demand isn't lowered or additional supply cannot be added from generators.

For anyone experiencing an outage at this time, it is not because of the ERCOT power grid, and it is local in nature.

To conserve power during this time, anyone can lower/raise their thermostat, turn off extra lights, and try to not use large appliances like washers, dryers, and dishwashers.