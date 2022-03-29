East Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child who was reported missing to his home

An East Texas man has pleaded guilty after he transported a missing 13-year-old in Alabama to his home for sexual abuse.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation violations, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Skipworth was convicted after the authorities analyzed GPS data associated with the phone of the minor after she had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama.

“Children in our community are safer today than yesterday,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Parents must be aware that dangerous predators lurk behind computer screens in our homes. Like protecting our children who play at the park, we too must take precaution to protect our most vulnerable population in the cyber-world."

Skipworth faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office," said the U.S. attorney's office. "In addition, Skipworth will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life."