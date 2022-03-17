East Texas man injures 2 in dental clinic shooting, 1 in critical condition

An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for shooting two doctors at a dental clinic after he became angry with staff.

Around 2:45 p.m. the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a shooting at an Affordable Dentures located at 3081 Hwy 31 East. Two men were located within the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigation revealed that 40-year-old Steven Alexander Smith was a patient who became angry with staff and retreated to his vehicle to then come back with a handgun. Authorities said he shot two doctors who were working inside the business, and then drove back home minutes later.

"After the shooting, Smith fled the area headed west on Hwy 31 toward the city limits of Tyler," said the sheriff's office. "A witness provided the vehicle description and plate number to law enforcement personnel.

Smith immediately retreated into his residence and a perimeter was quickly established by Deputies and Officers with Tyler PD."

Smith County SWAT, Tyler PD SWAT, and Smith County Negotiators responded to the scene, said the sheriff's office.

Smith's parents emerged from the home in South Tyler first, several minutes later Smith exited the home and was taken into custody.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, one is said to be in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

" The other victim was taken into emergency surgery," said the sheriff's office. "This continues to be an active investigation. The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family members."