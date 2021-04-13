Watch
DSHS asks providers in Texas to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking vaccine providers in Texas to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine following today’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

DSHS said the pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals 6 to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety," DSHS said.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

None of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

DSHS said they have not been notified of any change in vaccine distribution.

Providers that have or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should continue to store it in the proper conditions, according to DSHS.

Providers should report all adverse events following any vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov.

DSHS will provide updates as they become available.

