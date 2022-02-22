Driver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Texas A&M student

The man responsible for the fatal hit and run crash that killed 19-year-old Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was sentenced to 15 years on Monday.

Beatty was walking back to her townhome with two roommates just after 2 a.m. on September 14 of 2019, when an intoxicated driver failed to control his vehicle and struck her.

"At that time, a caller was already on the phone with 911 to report a drunk driver he had been following northbound on Texas Avenue," said a Brazos County District Attorney. "The defendant did not slow or stop his vehicle."

The caller who witnessed the crash followed the driver, Pedro Puga, as he continued on until he pulled into a nearby restaurant to inspect the damage to his car before speeding away once again.

"The caller provided updates so that College Station officers were able to eventually locate him in the Tejas Center parking lot behind H.E.B. He then fled from officers on foot," said the DA. "During that process, he threw a backpack into some bushes that had a handgun concealed inside."

Following a brief pursuit with officers, Puga was taken into custody. He later showed a blood alcohol concentration of .032, along with the presence of THC, Cocaine metabolites, and etizolam.

"Carly was stabilized by officers and paramedics before being rushed to St. Joseph Hospital," said the DA. "There she was stabilized by ER surgeons and life-flighted to Houston. She died from her injuries a week later."

Puga pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accident involving death charges after prosecutors consulted the Beatty family, according to the district attorney.

“We are relieved that the perpetrator admitted guilt and will be serving time," said a statement from the Beatty Family. "We are devastated that our beautiful daughter Carly had her life taken from her at such a young age and is now unable to fulfill her dreams of becoming a veterinarian. In her honor, we have opened a nonprofit called Carly’s Way to continue her dream. Please visit www.carlysway.org.”