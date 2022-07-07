Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

DPS says boy, 10, dies in fatal crash on Highway 79

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 23:37:57-04

Texas DPS is investigating after a 10-year-old boy died in fatal crash on Highway 79 Wednesday afternoon.

DPS said around 12:20 p.m. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling just south of Jewett when a 2016 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way.

The driver of the Dodge, 33-year-old Solyta Watson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Four children were in the Dodge with her, DPS said a 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

"An 11-year-old and 8-year-old female were transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries," said DPS. "A 7- year-old male was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019