DPS says boy, 10, dies in fatal crash on Highway 79

Texas DPS is investigating after a 10-year-old boy died in fatal crash on Highway 79 Wednesday afternoon.

DPS said around 12:20 p.m. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling just south of Jewett when a 2016 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way.

The driver of the Dodge, 33-year-old Solyta Watson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Four children were in the Dodge with her, DPS said a 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

"An 11-year-old and 8-year-old female were transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries," said DPS. "A 7- year-old male was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries."