DPS: Reward increased for North Texas man previously convicted for sexual assault of child

Texas DPS has increased the reward for a North Texas man who was previously convicted for the sexual assault of a child.

DPS said 34-year-old Erick Martinez from the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was named October's featured fugitive. The reward for Martinez's arrest was increased to $8,500.

Martinez has been wanted since September of last year out of Dallas on four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender register requirements.

"In 2011, Martinez was convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault of a child, 17 counts of indecency with a child by contact, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle," said DPS. "The convictions stemmed from incidents involving a 16-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman, and another victim (age unknown)."

Martinez was given 37 five-year sentences and one six-month sentence, according to DPS.

He was arrested in June of 2020 by Dallas police but subsequently bonded out of jail.