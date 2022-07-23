A 46-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed head-on into his car on FM 929, one mile north of Gatesville.

Texas DPS said a 2007 GMC 3500 pickup truck, operated by a 58-year-old man, was traveling from Gatesville northbound on FM 929 when he fell asleep and crossed into Munroe's path.

"Texas DPS would like to remind motorists the dangers of fatigued driving," said DPS. "Driving fatigued greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."

Munroe was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham, according to Texas DPS.

"The driver of the GMC was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries," said DPS.