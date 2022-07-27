DPS: Man collides with tree in fatal crash on FM 580 west of Lampasas

A 66-year-old man who was not wearing a seat belt died after colliding with a tree on FM 580 just 13 miles west of Lampasas, according to Texas DPS on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:19 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DPS; 66-year-old Larry Carroll Derwacter, of Lometa was driving a 2022 Chevrolet pick-up truck east bound.

"According to the investigating Trooper the Chevrolet failed to drive in single lane, left the roadway, and collided with a tree," said DPS. "Derwacter was not wearing a safety belt and was died on scene."

DPS said Derwacter was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister, next of kin was notified.

"Texas State Law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured by a seatbelt belt when travelling in a vehicle," said DPS. "Wearing your seatbelt greatly reduces the probability of being seriously injured or killed if involved in a crash."