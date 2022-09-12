DPS: Gang member, sex offender added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Texas DPS has added a fugitive from Midland and a wanted sex offender from Fort Worth to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List.

DPS said 33-year-old John Edward Ashley is wanted for a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

"In May 2020, Ashley was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl," said DPS. "He was sentenced to 10 years of probation."

DPS said 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang. He has been wanted since February 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a parole violation.

"In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation," said DPS.

In 2006 Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child, in 2009 he was convicted of assault against a public servant, and in 2017 he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

"He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico," said DPS.

For more information on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists click here.