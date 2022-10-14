Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

DPS: Elderly man dies in Milam County crash on Thursday

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 16:47:08-04

A 76-year-old man died in a Milam County crash on Thursday after he drove into a ditch and collided with a tree.

Texas DPS said Jerry Quinn Humphries, of Overton, died at the scene of the one-vehicle crash.

DPS said his 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was traveling northbound on State Highway 36 while approaching a left curve in the roadway.

"The Ford failed to maintain lane, left the roadway, and drove into the bar ditch," said Texas DPS. "The Ford collided with a tree and Humphries was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019