DPS: Elderly man dies in Milam County crash on Thursday

A 76-year-old man died in a Milam County crash on Thursday after he drove into a ditch and collided with a tree.

Texas DPS said Jerry Quinn Humphries, of Overton, died at the scene of the one-vehicle crash.

DPS said his 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was traveling northbound on State Highway 36 while approaching a left curve in the roadway.

"The Ford failed to maintain lane, left the roadway, and drove into the bar ditch," said Texas DPS. "The Ford collided with a tree and Humphries was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs."