DPS: 6-month-old girl thrown into Rio Grande River by smugglers, mother assaulted

ROMA, TX — Authorities were able to rescue a 6-month-old girl after she was thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On March 16, the South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, assisted U.S. Border Patrol after a 6-month-old girl was thrown out of a raft into the Rio Grande River by smugglers.

DPS says the child's mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico. She sustained a broken leg.

According to DPS, the South Texas Special Operations Group is a highly-trained tactical team whose primary focus is to carry out specific missions, typically along the Texas-Mexico border.

The team is trained to conduct both overt and extended covert operations in remote areas where conventional law enforcement can't operate.

