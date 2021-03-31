Menu

Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

DPS: 6-month-old girl thrown into Rio Grande River by smugglers, mother assaulted

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Department of Public Safety
Untitled design (94).png
Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 21:42:15-04

ROMA, TX — Authorities were able to rescue a 6-month-old girl after she was thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On March 16, the South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, assisted U.S. Border Patrol after a 6-month-old girl was thrown out of a raft into the Rio Grande River by smugglers.

DPS says the child's mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico. She sustained a broken leg.

According to DPS, the South Texas Special Operations Group is a highly-trained tactical team whose primary focus is to carry out specific missions, typically along the Texas-Mexico border.

The team is trained to conduct both overt and extended covert operations in remote areas where conventional law enforcement can't operate.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education