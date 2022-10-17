DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash

Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on US 281. DPS said that "driver inattention" and failure to control speed caused a 23-year-old woman to rear-end a Toyota operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas.

The collision then caused the Toyota to cross into the southbound lane and into the path of a Lexus operated by a 72-year-old man from Marble Falls, according to DPS.

The man was air flighted to Seton Williamson County with incapacitating injuries.

Authorities said the 39-year-old woman from Lampasas and a 69-year-old female passenger in the Lexus were transported to local hospitals.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions when driving. Limiting distractions greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash," said DPS.