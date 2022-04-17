Downtown Navasota filled Saturday for annual Groovy Grapes Wine Walk

NAVASOTA, Texas — Food, music, good times, and wine were all a part of the Groovy Grapes Wine Walk Saturday in Downtown Navasota.

Wine drinkers descended on the city with area wineries taking part in the yearly event. The huge crowds meant the city and local wineries saw the ‘grapes’ of their labor.

“I really like the wine walk!” said Cody Harris, who attended the Wine Walk. “I’m a local, so I like to see the city revitalizing itself and really coming together.”

From the locals enjoying the city to folks like Stephanie Bostick visiting for the first time.

“We discovered the Groovy Grapes Wine Walk through the Threshold Vineyards website and came out to celebrate my birthday and try out some fabulous wine,” said Bostick.

The Lone Star State has been in a winery boom since 2017.

According to the National Association of American Wineries, Texas has produced $13 billion for the Texas economy and nearly 61,000 jobs statewide.

Josh Jeter from Threshold Vineyards says the wine boom has put the Brazos Valley on the map.

“The boom is happening in a lot of areas of Texas,” said Jeter. “We are seeing a lot of areas of growth – we are a part of the Blue Bonnet Wine Trail in the area which is a part of seven different wineries in the area. We are seeing a lot of interest not only in Texas fruit but Gulf Coast Fruit.”

The Groovy Grapes Wine Walk will be making a return to Navasota in the Fall.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce by calling (936)-825-6600 or visit www.navasotagrimeschamber.com/ for future events in Navasota.

