Do this before and after severe weather strikes

Severe weather season is upon us. You need a separate policy for that.

We've already seen a powerful storm rip through Central Texas this week.

It's causing insurance agents to send out a reminder to their customers about what they should do before and after a major storm.

From tornado touchdowns to wind damage and large hail dropping like rocks, mother nature can cause big damage to your property.

While most of Central Texas dodged a bullet this time, Round Rock got hit hard right outside a Walmart store.

"Run, run, run! Stay away from the windows!" One Walmart shopped was heard yelling in cell phone video capturing the twister touching down outside the store causing panic as shoppers raced into the store for shelter.

State Farm Insurance agent Traci Plemons of Waco told 25 News she was handling 1,300 insurance claims from Monday's storm alone, as of Wednesday.

"In our office what we've seen is mostly wind damage," Plemons said.

In 2021, State Farm saw more than 73,000 hail claims across Texas and paid out more than $710,000,000 to customers.

Texas is number one in the country for hail damage.

Here is what Plemons recommends doing before severe weather is in the forecast.

"Way before a storm ever happens," Plemons suggested.

First, take inventory and take pictures and videos of everything in your house.

"We've seen a huge increase in building costs, so we want to make sure that if you do have a claim, we can put you back to whole so that your coverage amount is what you need to repair or replace your damage," Plemons explained.

After a storm strikes, keep an eye out for damage.

If you find any, tell your insurance agent, take pictures again, and start getting quotes.

"Legitimate contractors will request a signed contract for the work to be done," Plemons said.

Don't pay the contractor upfront.

Make sure it's covered first.

Finally, review your policy every year.

"I think the most important thing is mainly to know what you have before you need it," Plemons suggested.

Flooding is not covered by your homeowner's policy.