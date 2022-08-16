Dead man found along highway near Fort Hood identified: Sheriff

FORT HOOD, Texas — Deputies have identified a man found dead last week inside a tent along an interstate near Fort Hood.

Thomas Harold Carter, 53, of Killeen was the man found dead along I-14 east of the base's Clarke Road exit by members of a highway clean-up team on Aug. 9, Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams said Tuesday.

Officials said deputies discovered the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

The manner and cause of death are under investigation, said Williams.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas. The investigation remains ongoing.