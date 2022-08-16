Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Dead man found along highway near Fort Hood identified: Sheriff

Fort Hood
Jack Plunkett/FRE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Fort Hood Army Base near Killeen, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Fort Hood
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 13:05:01-04

FORT HOOD, Texas — Deputies have identified a man found dead last week inside a tent along an interstate near Fort Hood.

Thomas Harold Carter, 53, of Killeen was the man found dead along I-14 east of the base's Clarke Road exit by members of a highway clean-up team on Aug. 9, Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams said Tuesday.

Officials said deputies discovered the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

The manner and cause of death are under investigation, said Williams.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019