Dallas police: Sex trafficking ring exposed, 2 women arrested

Fabiola Cardenas (left), Arely Lopez-Guzman (right)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 01, 2022
DALLAS, Texas — Dallas authorities confirmed Monday that a sex trafficking ring, one with victims as young as 14-years-old, has been discovered.

Two women have since been arrested for their alleged involvement in the selling of women for sex, said Lt. Lisette Rivera at a press conference.

Arely Lopez-Guzman and Fabiola Cardenas, both 38, were arrested on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution.

The investigation began after two victims came forward about being forced into prostitution, said Rivera.

Upon issuing search warrants, police found five women and girls being held against their will.

This investigation remains ongoing, authorities do not believe the women were working alone.

