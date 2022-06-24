Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Dallas police searching for answers for recent shooting

Dallas Police cruiser car
Tony Gutierrez/AP
A Dallas police cruiser sits along Griffin Street near the parking garage, rear left, where an active investigation scene is ongoing, Friday, July 8, 2016, in Dallas. An Army veteran killed by Dallas police after the sniper slayings of five officers during a protest march told authorities that he was upset about the police shootings of two black men earlier this week and wanted to exterminate whites, "especially white officers," officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Police cruiser car
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 20:09:20-04

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking the public for information on a recent homicide investigation.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police arrived at 9450 North Central Expressway for a shooting gone fatal.

Upon arrival, police say Willie Najera, 28, was found with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred after a fight. Najera was declared dead at the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspect(s) and are asking the public for any information regarding the shooting. Those with information are urged to contact Det. Patty Belew at (214)-671-3603 or at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 112686-2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019