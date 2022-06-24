Dallas police searching for answers for recent shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking the public for information on a recent homicide investigation.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police arrived at 9450 North Central Expressway for a shooting gone fatal.

Upon arrival, police say Willie Najera, 28, was found with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred after a fight. Najera was declared dead at the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspect(s) and are asking the public for any information regarding the shooting. Those with information are urged to contact Det. Patty Belew at (214)-671-3603 or at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 112686-2022.