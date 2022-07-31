Dallas police search for answers in homicide case

DALLAS — Dallas police are inquiring about the murder of a young man early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, two off-duty city officers and Central Patrol officers responded to a shooting near the 2500 block of Florence Street where they discovered 24-year-old Xavier Yvanez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Yvanez died at the scene.

Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, officials said.

Police are unsure what motives or circumstances led to Yvanez's death at this time

Dallas police urge those with information to contact Homicide Det. Yahir Perez at (214)-671-4735 or at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 134460-2022.

Anonymous reporting is also available via Crime Stoppers at (214)-373-TIPS. Any information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect may be rewarded up to $5,000.