Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 19:52:11-04

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case.

On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police have not identified a suspect and possible motive.

Those with information regarding the murders are urged to contact Det. John Valdez of the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-3623 or at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 141702-2022.

