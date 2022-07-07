Dallas Police remember, honor 5 officers in 'horrific massacre' 6 years later

Thursday marks six years for law enforcement agencies honoring the five officers who died on duty while monitoring a protest on July 7, 2016.

"Six years ago today, a horrific massacre unfolded in the streets of downtown Dallas," said police. "We stand with the Dallas Police Department in honoring the life and legacy of the five brave men who died heroes."

As the march for a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Dallas ended, a suspect began shooting into the crows, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa and DART officer Brent Thompson were killed.

"The suspect was killed by SWAT a few hours using a robot with an explosive device," said police.

It was reported as the deadliest event for police officers in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks in 2001.