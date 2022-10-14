Dallas police officer killed on his way to work in vehicle crash

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has died after a sedan crashed head-on into the officer's vehicle Tuesday night.

Jacob Arellano, 25, died at a local hospital early Wednesday after his SUV was hit by a 'wrong-way' driver, according to an initial investigation.

Brotherhood for the Fallen- Fort Worth, Texas Jacob Arellano, #11729

Officials said he suffered significant injuries while traveling northbound on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard on his way to work shortly before midnight.

Officials said the sedan driver was traveling southbound on the three-lane northbound lanes and crashed head-on into Arellano, which caused him to veer into the right lane, where he was then hit by a tractor-trailer. Arellano's vehicle rolled several times and stopped on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

An early investigation suspected the wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Brotherhood of the Fallen- Fort Worth, Texas Jacob Arellano

Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019 and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division, 1st watch, officials said. He is survived by his parents, girlfriend, and infant child. Dallas police said he is also survived by his brother, a fellow Dallas officer.