Dallas police officer charged with DWI

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was charged for driving while intoxicated on Monday, the Dallas Police Department said.

Dallas police said Det. Joe Morin was charged with the DWI by the Mesquite Police Department located in a suburb of the Greater Dallas area.

Det. Morin first joined the department nearly 30 years ago in July 1994. Officials said he's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit.

Morin is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, Dallas police said.

Police did not disclose what substance Morin was intoxicated with or if the Mesquite Police Department took him into custody.

Under Texas Law, a person found guilty of a DWI can face fines, a jail sentence, and suspension of their license.