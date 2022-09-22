Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department.

Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said.

Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center. She is currently assigned to the Southwest Division and is on administrative leave.

Internal Affairs is conducting an administrative investigation.

Officials did not name the arresting officer.