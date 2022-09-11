Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings

DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said.

Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police.

Police ask the public for help locating Johnson.

Johnson is a 23-year-old black male and stands at 5 feet 11 inches. He is approximately 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said to consider Johnson armed and dangerous.

The relationship between Johnson and the two victims was not disclosed.

If convicted of capital murder, Johnson could potentially face the death penalty in Texas.

Those aware of his whereabouts are urged to contact the Dallas Police Department's Homicide Det. Yahir Perez at (469) 849-3757 or at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com.

Det. Edgar Morales of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force can also be contacted at (214) 681-0664 or at edgar.morales@dallascityhall.com.