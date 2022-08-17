Watch Now
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police

Cooper Neill
Dallas Police Car
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 17, 2022
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in brought daylight on August 7.

Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said.

Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing was the result of a fight. Dallas first-responders began CPR and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigations determined 67-year-old Malik Abdul-Rahman as the murder suspect, officials said. Abdul-Rahman has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Police did not disclose the identity of the victim due to pending next of kin notifications, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

