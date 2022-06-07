Dallas deputy saves life of young child

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office reports that on Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy saved the life of a young child.

On May 31 around 1 p.m., Deputy Rose was stopped in traffic at the intersection of E. Camp Wilson by the I-35 bridge when a Hispanic woman exited her vehicle with a young child and ran towards his patrol car.

The child, around four years of age, was limp and had a "white, foamy substance" spilling from her mouth, according to officials.

Rose immediately began CPR and patted repeatedly on the back of the child to remove possible obstructions.

Officials said the young child eventually gained consciousness after several repercussions.

The mother and child sat in the patrol car while several witnessing civilians moved her vehicle into a parking lot to clear the roadway.

Paramedics arrived and the pair was escorted to Children's Hospital after being evaluated and reuniting with her father, said officials.

DCSO publicly thanked Deputy Rose for his 'commendable' and quick actions while under pressure to save the child's life.