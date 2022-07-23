Watch Now
Dallas-city officer arrested by neighboring suburbian police

Dallas Police Department
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 23, 2022
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested early Saturday by a neighboring police department.

Officer John Rozell was arrested by the Lancaster Police Department for disorderly conduct by displaying a firearm in public, Dallas police said.

Rozell joined Dallas police in April 2013 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, officials said.

Officials said Rozell is on administrative leave while an administrative investigation is conducted by Internal Affairs.

Officials did not go into specifics regarding the location of the alleged crime nor provide details on Rozell's behavior.

